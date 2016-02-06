Kakuta signs on with Hebei Fortune in China

Former Chelsea forward Gael Kakuta has sealed a reported £4.6million move to Chinese Super League outfit Hebei China Fortune.

Kakuta, 24, joined Sevilla in June 2015 after he was released by Chelsea, where he graduated from the youth academy.

The winger made 16 senior appearances in six seasons with the Premier League club, while he also spent time out on loan at Fulham, Bolton Wanderers, Dijon, Vitesse, Lazio and Rayo Vallecano.

Kakuta made just two appearances in La Liga for Sevilla this season having spent most of it on the sidelines through injury.

"The general director of Sevilla, Jose Maria Cruz, accompanied by the head of the legal and football department of the club, Jesus Arroyo, today closed the deal in the presence of Kakuta with the Chinese club's representative at the headquarters of La Liga in Madrid," the club confirmed on Friday.

"The club would like to thank Kakuta for the services he has provided."

Kakuta will link up with former Sevilla midfielder Stephane Mbia at Hebei, along with ex-Arsenal forward Gervinho.