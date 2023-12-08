Kalvin Phillips offered way out of Manchester City - but on one condition: report

Kalvin Phillips is desperate for a move away from Manchester City in January, and one club has offered him a way out - but only if certain requirements are met.

In the 2023/24 season, Phillips has made just four Premier League appearances, none of which are starts, and is at risk of losing his place in the England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

He has been linked with a move away to revive his stagnant career, with Pep Guardiola clearly not a fan of the midfielder. Manchester City are also willing to let him leave in the upcoming window, with multiple sides in Europe interested in the 28-year-old.

Guardiola doesn't seem to rate Phillips (Image credit: Getty Images)

But there's a catch. According to The Sun, Juventus will want Manchester City to continue to pay the majority of Kalvin Phillips' reported £150,000-a-week salary in order to reach an agreement.

With Juventus in a dire financial situation right now, they're simply unable to afford signing Phillips on such high wages - especially when there's no guarantee that they'll get to keep him at the end of the loan spell.

The Serie A side are definitely in the market for a new midfielder as they challenge for another league title, with Max Allegri keen on adding some quality to his side ahead of a crucial run-in.

Allegri wants a new midfielder in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Bayern Munich and Newcastle United are also interested in the England international, meaning it is unlikely that Manchester City would agree to such terms. While Juve aren't a rival this season, due to their lack of involvement in Europe, the treble winners would certainly prefer a permanent deal or at least another club paying a fair amount of Phillips' wages.

And though clubs often share the responsibilities of wages in a loan deal, it seems Juventus' request might end up scuppering any potential deal.

More Manchester City stories as Kalvin Phillips looks destined to leave

Rodri recently called for action to be taken to stop European football losing more stars to Saudi Arabia.

Pep Guardiola has discussed his future, teasing Juventus as a potential destination in the future.

Meanwhile, Shaun Wright-Phillips has told FFT that his former club could go on to win 10 Premier League titles in a row.