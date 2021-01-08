Kambole expects emotional match as Chiefs face former boss Middendorp

Kaizer Chiefs forward Lazarous Kambole says that facing former coach Ernst Middendorp will be emotional, but they will be focused on getting the result as business is business.

The German tatcitician led Amakhosi within touching distance of the league title last season, only to be edged by Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day of the campaign which ultimately cost the now Maritzburg United coach his job at Naturena.

Now, this weekend the Glamour Boys will clash with a Maritzburg side that has improved under the German coach and picked up their first win of the season recently.

Speaking in the build-up Kambole told the Chiefs media team that the side is motivated to get the win in what promises to be an emotional game.

“Coming from the win I think they are motivated so they are not going to be easy. We just have to go all out and make sure we win the game. It’s going to be an emotional game [facing Middendorp] but business is business so we will talk on the pitch.”

Chiefs come into the game having qualified for the CAf Champions League for the very first time after beating Angolan giants Primeiro Agosto 1-0 on aggregate and will look to translate that into local success as well after six consecutive PSL games without tasting victory.

“I’m happy with the result [in Angola], I’m happy that we have qualified to the group stage of the Champions League,” said Kambole.

“It wasn’t an easy game. We have not been doing well in a couple of games but we fought in Angola and this game has given us confidence [going into] the next game.

“It’s not going to be easy [switching from Champions League to PSL]. Of course it will be different from the Champions League because PSL has it’s own style of play. We have been playing in the PSL for a very long time so we know what the league is all about. We are prepared. It’s not going to be easy but we are soldiers and we are ready.”

“We just have to continue working extra hard, believing in what I can do on the pitch. I am on the right track and by the grace of God I will start scoring and things will get back to normal,” Kambole said.