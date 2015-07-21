Kane confident he will be ready for Premier League opener

Harry Kane is raring to get the new Premier League season underway with Tottenham and hopes to improve on his exploits from 2014-15.

The young striker enjoyed a prolific campaign last term, with 21 league goals as Mauricio Pochettino's side finished fifth, Kane's performances earning him a first England cap and a debut goal.

Following the league calendar's conclusion, Kane travelled to the Under-21 European Championships with England – where he failed to score – and was given extra time off by Tottenham ahead of pre-season.

Despite only returning to training last week the 21-year-old remains confident he will be ready for the opening day of the new season – when Tottenham face Manchester United.

"I don't think I'll miss the start of the season, there's more than enough time to be ready for the start of the season," he told the Football Association website.

"Even though I'm away, it's not always physically a problem as sometimes you need to get away mentally as well.

"I still keep myself fit and in shape, it isn't like I just let myself go, so I'll be ready for the start of the season for sure.

"Hopefully I can go on to do better and bigger things."