Kane defiant after West Brom draw

Harry Kane refused to concede the Premier League title race is over after Tottenham were held to a 1-1 draw by West Brom at White Hart Lane on Monday.

Craig Dawson's own goal had given Spurs the lead in the first half, but the West Brom defender made up for that by heading in from a corner with 17 minutes left.

The draw leaves Spurs seven points behind Leicester City, who will clinch the title if they defeat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, ahead of Tottenham's match at Chelsea a day later.

And Kane was left to rue a frustrating night in north London, where the hosts struck the woodwork three times.

"It's not gone, we've got to keep fighting, we felt like we needed to win this game, but we're disappointed, we had enough chances in first half," he told Sky Sports.

"But if you give teams like West Brom a sniff they come back and we weren't good enough in the second half.

"We've had a few of these where we haven't put teams to bed, it's disappointing, we felt like we could have won the game if we'd come out [in the] second half like we did the first.

"All we can do is keep fighting and do what we can.

"It's a big blow of course, we had to win our games, but it's football, we dust ourselves off, there's nothing we can do about it.

"We've got to move on, Chelsea are next and hopefully United do us a favour and we'll go from there."