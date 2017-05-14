Kane delighted to score winning goal in White Hart Lane farewell

Harry Kane was thrilled to say goodbye to White Hart Lane by scoring the winning goal for Tottenham in a 2-1 Premier League victory against Manchester United on Sunday.

Kane turned in a superb Christian Eriksen free-kick to extend Spurs' advantage after Victor Wanyama's early header, with Wayne Rooney's reply for United proving to be a mere consolation.

Tottenham guaranteed second place and finished unbeaten at White Hart Lane in the league this season, avoiding a home loss for a whole campaign for the first time in over 50 years before a temporary relocation to Wembley prior to the completion of their new ground.

And Kane was delighted to be the player who scored the winner in Spurs' farewell to the Lane after finding the net against United for the first time in his career.

"What a way to finish," Kane told Sky Sports. "We all wanted to win the game so badly on our last game here. I said earlier in the week if I could get the winner it would be special. For it to happen, it's amazing.

"Christian said to me to get across the keeper and he put in a perfect ball. I put a foot out and to see it go in was special."

19 - Spurs have gone unbeaten at home for the first time in a league season since 1964/65 (W17 D2 L0 this season). Swansong. May 14, 2017

Finishing second means Spurs improve on last season's third place, when a late collapse in form saw them slip below rivals Arsenal in the table, and Kane believes Mauricio Pochettino's men are well-placed to push for the Premier League title.

"When you look at our points compared to last season and finishing unbeaten at home - we're getting stronger," Kane added. "Obviously we're disappointed after losing out on the title again but we've got to get stronger from it. We're growing and getting better, so third, second, hopefully next year we'll be the number one.

"We so badly wanted to win and now we get to enjoy it and say thanks to the fans for an amazing season, especially at the Lane. To be unbeaten at home is unbelievable and to sign off with a win against Manchester United is the best way possible."