Kane flattered by United interest

Tottenham striker Harry Kane concedes he is flattered by the reported interest from Manchester United, but is committed to staying at White Hart Lane.

Kane, who is with England at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, has been extensively linked with United throughout the close-season.

"I am happy at Spurs and I look forward to the future with Spurs," he said, according to the BBC.

"I have seen there is interest but that's all I know. It is flattering for other clubs to maybe be interested."

The 21-year-old forward enjoyed a stunning season last term after scoring 21 goals in 34 Premier League games.

But while Tottenham finished fifth, missing out on UEFA Champions League football, Kane argues he does not need to leave White Hart Lane to join one of England's "big clubs".

"Tottenham are one of the big clubs," he said.

"That is the way people have to see it. I am at a big club."