Kane included in Under-21 squad

Tottenham star Harry Kane will lead the line for England at the European Under-21 Championship in the Czech Republic.

Kane has enjoyed a supreme maiden full season in the Tottenham first team, scoring 30 goals across all competitions and earning a senior England debut, which saw him net after just 74 seconds against Lithuania.

His involvement in the youth tournament had been in doubt coming off the back of such an exhausting season, with Spurs also jetting off to Australia for a post-season friendly before he is due to report for international duty.

Southgate said of the striker: "He's had a fantastic season first and foremost. He's been a big part of our team and it's important for all of the group, a great stage for Harry to show people his ability on an international stage at a top tournament

"Always it's important that everybody has their say, but Mauricio [Pochettino,Tottenham's head coach], you can see by the number of English players he's played over the years. He's had a large impact on the landscape of English football, giving them the opportunity to play on the Premier League stage.

"So from my perspective, he's been a very important figure over the years."

Southgate was quick to point out he had given little thought to including eligible regular members of England's senior squad, despite the likes of Ross Barkley, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jack Wilshere being available to him.

One of Roy Hodgson's regulars who had been expected to travel was Luke Shaw, but the Manchester United man has not been considered due to a lack of fitness.

Southgate added: "I've spoken with Louis [van Gaal, the United manager] and Luke's situation we've monitored. Luke has always been very keen to come but medically he's not going to be fit.

"We were aware of that last Friday and it's a shame because Luke's been a part of what we've done over the years."

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham), Jonathan Bond (Watford), Jack Butland (Stoke City)

Defenders: Calum Chambers (Arsenal), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Luke Garbutt (Everton). Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough), Carl Jenkinson (Arsenal, loan to West Ham United), Michael Keane (Burnley), Liam Moore (Leicester City), John Stones (Everton), Matt Targett (Southampton)

Midfielders: Tom Carroll (Tottenham, loan to Swansea City), Nathaniel Chalobah (Chelsea), Will Hughes (Derby County), Jake Forster-Caskey (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea), Alex Pritchard (Tottenham), Nathan Redmond (Norwich City), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Benik Afobe (Wolves), Patrick Bamford (Chelsea, loan to Middlesbrough), Saido Berahino (West Brom), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Danny Ings (Burnley), Cauley Woodrow (Fulham).