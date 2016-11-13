Kane released from England squad ahead of Spain clash

Harry Kane has been released from the England squad ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Spain.

The Tottenham star was called up for the double-header against Scotland and Julen Lopetegui's side at Wembley, despite having only just returned from seven weeks out with an ankle injury.

But Kane was an unused substitute in the 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over the Scots on Friday and will now be allowed to return to Spurs to continue his efforts to return to full fitness.

"Harry Kane has gone back to Tottenham," interim manager Gareth Southgate said to FATV.

"Harry reported for us last week and had not played a full game for some seven weeks.

"It's important that he gets a different training programme to what we are going to follow over the next couple of days.

"Once we had assessed our injury status and the fact we are fine and covered for what we wanted to do in this game, then the sessions that we are going to do are not what Harry needs at this moment in time having had such a long lay-off."

Tottenham's Kane will subsequently hope to play a full part in Saturday's Premier League match at home to West Ham.