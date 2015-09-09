Kane sets sights on Rooney's England record

Harry Kane has voiced his admiration for Wayne Rooney in the wake of the Manchester United attacker's record-breaking 50th England goal, but is hopeful he can dethrone his international team-mate as the country's all-time top goalscorer at some point in the future.

Rooney netted once in the 6-0 win over San Marino on Saturday to equal Bobby Charlton, only to then move one clear following his converted penalty against Switzerland on Tuesday, and Kane is determined to follow in his footsteps.

"The aim is to chase him down. Rooney has set the mark and will probably go on to score quite a few more hopefully for us. We'll see where he ends up and hopefully I'll be chasing him down," Kane told Sky Sports.

"It's a huge honour [to celebrate with him], I grew up watching him score goals for England, so to share that moment with him on the pitch, it's a special moment for me as well.

"I'm sure he's very proud of what he has achieved and I'm sure he can go on and get many more for England."

Kane has been struggling in the Premier League this season - he has failed to net for Tottenham following his breakthrough campaign in 2014-15 - but his goals against San Marino and Switzerland saw him move to three goals in four games for the senior national team.

"Any striker wants to be scoring goals, so it's great to come away and get a couple goals. I'll go back and focus on Spurs, but if I don't score at the weekend it's not the end of the world," the 22-year-old added.

"I've just got to stay focused and keep doing the right things and stay calm. I've just got to keep doing the right things. Confidence is high, it always has been. I'm a very self-confident striker, and when I get a chance I feel like I'm going to score.

"Hopefully I can get some chances for club now and starts scoring goals and really kick on this season."