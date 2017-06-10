Karsdorp dismisses Inter talk

Feyenoord defender Rick Karsdorp has dismissed suggestions he is set to leave the Eredivisie champions for Inter.

Reports from Italy claim the Serie A giants are keen to strengthen their defence ahead of next season and have earmarked Karsdorp as a valuable addition to their squad.

Inter are said to be willing to pay up to €18 million to lure the Netherlands international away from De Kuip, but the 22-year-old is adamant there is no truth in suggestions a transfer is all but done.

"Nonsense," Karsdorp told Algemeen Dagblad when asked whether he was on the verge of joining Inter.

Karsdorp came through the ranks of the Feyenoord youth academy and has made over 100 appearances in all competitions for the Rotterdam side.

He signed a new contract with the club until June 2021 in April and has also been linked with Bayern Munich and Roma over the past months.