Katebe called up to Zambia AFCON squad

Mulenga suffered a fractured right leg and several lacerations in a car accident that claimed four lives en route to a pre-tournament training earlier this month.

His place in the squad has been taken by defender Katebe, who plays for Zimbabwean outfit FC Platinum.

Coach Honor Janza has named 12 players from the 2013 AFCON tournament, in which Zambia were eliminated in the group stages after three consecutive draws.

A total of 11 players from the successful 2012 campaign that saw Zambia beat the Ivory Coast on penalties in the final have also been included.

Zambia will attempt to replicate that success at this year's event in Equatorial Guinea, which starts on January 17.

Janza's men have been drawn in Group B alongside Tunisia, Cape Verde and the Democratic Republic of Congo, who they will face in Ebebiyin on January 18.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Kennedy Mweene (Mamelodi Sundowns), Danny Munyau (Red Arrows), Toaster Nsabata (Nchanga Rangers), Joshua Titima (Power Dynamos)

Defenders: Stoppila Sunzu (Sochaux), Bronson Chama (Red Arrows), Donashano Malama (Nkana), Aaron Katebe (FC Platinum), Christopher Munthali (Nkana), Emmanuel Mbola (Hapoel Ra'anana), Davies Nkausu (Bloemfontein Celtic), Rodrick Kabwe (Zanaco)

Midfielders: Nathan Sinkala (Grasshoppers), Chisamba Lungu (FC Ural), Mukuka Mulenga (Bloemfontein Celtic), Kondwani Mtonga (North East United), Spencer Sautu (Green Eagles), Rainford Kalaba (TP Mazembe), Bruce Musakanya (Red Arrows), Lubambo Musonda (FC Ulisses)

Forwards: Emmanuel Mayuka (Southampton), Given Singuluma (TP Mazembe), Ronald 'Sate Sate' Kampamba (Nkana), Evans Kangwa (Hapoel Ra'anana), Patrick Ngoma (Red Arrows), Jackson Mwanza (Zesco United), James Chamanga (Liaoning Whowin).