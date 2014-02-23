Katsouranis pleased to avoid 'powerhouses'

The 2004 winners were drawn in Group F along with the Faroe Islands, Northern Island, Finland, Romania and Hungary.

Katsouranis believes Greece face a tricky task to each the tournament, which will be held in France, but believes the side are well prepared for the challenge.

"It's a good draw for us but we have to prove that on the pitch as well," he said.

"I believe we have what it takes to be among the final 24 teams. There are no powerhouses in our group, but there are dangerous rivals."

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill was in equally buoyant mood in what he called an "understated" group and, though they have not qualified for a major tournament since the 1986 FIFA World Cup, the 44-year-old is confident of bucking that trend.

"The group's a little bit understated but there are teams in there we can compete with," he commented. "We're happy with the draw.

"Greece are the only team in recent times that have a track record of qualifications. We need to pick up points at home and learn from the mistakes of previous campaigns. I think we're well capable of doing that."