Kean concerned by Samba speculation

Samba arrived at Blackburn from Hertha in a deal worth £450,000 in January 2007 and has since gone on to become one of the most highly regarded defenders in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old has been heavily linked with moves to Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in recent months, with the North London pair both said to be keen on adding the burly stopper to their defensive ranks.

But, having lost rookie centre-back Phil Jones to Manchester United earlier this summer, Kean is determined not to see the 6ft 4in defender follow him out of the Ewood Park exit door.

"There's been a lot of speculation and that could affect him," Kean said, as reported by The Sun.

"There's been enquiries but we haven't had any firm bids. It's very important to keep Chris. We have sold Phil Jones and we don't want to lose him."

Samba missed Rovers' Premier League opener against Wolves on Saturday with a niggling groin injury.