Kemar Roofe building fitness and may miss out against St Mirren

Cedric Itten is in line to make his Rangers debut against St Mirren on Sunday – but Kemar Roofe may have to wait while he builds up his fitness levels.

Fellow summer signings Jon McLaughlin, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey return to Steven Gerrard’s squad after they were ruled ineligible for Thursday’s Europa League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

And McLaughlin could start in goal with Allan McGregor struggling to face the Buddies. Ross McCrorie is a doubt with a knock while Jermain Defoe (hamstring) and Nikola Katic (knee) definitely miss out.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin has an unchanged squad.

Sam Foley came through 90 minutes in his return from hernia surgery last weekend.

Kyle Magennis and Ryan Flynn remain out with long-term knee injuries.