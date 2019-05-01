Kick It Out support Peterborough striker Ivan Toney after racist tweet

Kick It Out has offered its support to Peterborough’s Ivan Toney after the striker was the target of racism on social media.

After scoring twice in Posh’s 3-2 win at Portsmouth on Tuesday, Toney tweeted an image of a message he had received consisting of emojis of bananas and monkeys.

Peterborough subsequently said on their official Twitter feed: “We are aware of a message that has been sent to one of our players on social media of a racist nature this evening.

“The content of that message is wholly unacceptable and we will be reporting it to the football authorities, social networks and the police.”

After retweeting the club’s message on Wednesday, anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out said: “Yet again, more racist abuse on social media.

“We fully support @theposhofficial’s condemnation of this behaviour. As always, we are here for support and guidance for both club and player.”

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony earlier retweeted Toney’s post and wrote “racist scumbag.”

Last month the Professional Footballers’ Association’s #Enough campaign saw players take part in a 24-hour social media boycott in protest at racist abuse following a number of high-profile incidents.