Kieran McKenna not losing sleep over Chelsea snub amid Manchester United wait

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna would have preferred a move to Manchester United over Chelsea even if the Blues had not already taken him out of the running for their own vacancy.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported on Sunday that McKenna was no longer in the running for the vacancy at Stamford Bridge following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the club last week. That leaves Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca and Brentford’s Thomas Frank as ‘the only known options’ for the Chelsea job.

But Football Insider wrote on Monday morning that McKenna was ‘holding out’ for Manchester United to make him an offer in any case. United are expected to make a decision on current gaffer Erik ten Hag in the coming days, amid conflicting claims made about the Dutchman’s standing at the club following his side’s surprise FA Cup triumph over Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

Kieran McKenna in his Manchester United coaching days (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kieran McKenna would have waited for Manchester United if Chelsea had moved

It’s unclear whether McKenna's apparent preference was a factor in Chelsea’s thinking, or whether McKenna’s stance pre-dated their apparent loss of interest in him. Either way, it’s conceivable that it may be a bit of a post-hoc ‘didn’t fancy her anyway’.

It wouldn’t be surprising if McKenna genuinely would prefer the chance to take the job at Old Trafford having worked there previously, first as under-18s manager and then as assistant first team coach under Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

McKenna left United to start his senior management career in December 2021, taking over at Ipswich Town with the Tractor Boys then sitting 12th in League One.

The Northern Irishman led Ipswich to second place and automatic promotion to the Championship in his first full season in charge before repeating the feat in the second tier at the first time of asking.

That made Ipswich the first team since Southampton in 2012 to earn back-to-back promotions from the third tier to the top flight, and marks Ipswich’s first ascent to the Premier League since they were relegated in 2002.

