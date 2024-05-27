Kieran McKenna not losing sleep over Chelsea snub amid Manchester United wait

The Ipswich Town boss had been said to be of interest in Chelsea's hunt for their next manager but is now out of the running

Kieran McKenna, Manager of Ipswich Town, looks on during the Sky Bet League One between Fleetwood Town and Ipswich Town at Highbury Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Fleetwood, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna would have preferred a move to Manchester United over Chelsea even if the Blues had not already taken him out of the running for their own vacancy.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported on Sunday that McKenna was no longer in the running for the vacancy at Stamford Bridge following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure from the club last week. That leaves Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca and Brentford’s Thomas Frank as ‘the only known options’ for the Chelsea job.

Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.