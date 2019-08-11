Kieran Tierney has already broken this club record at Arsenal

New Arsenal signing Kieran Tierney has already broken the club's vertical jump record despite carrying an injury, write The Sun.

After weeks of speculation the Scotland international finally completed a £25m move to the Emirates Stadium on transfer deadline day.

And the former Celtic man has already made an impression in north London after beating Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's standing jump record.

Tierney recorded a height of 55cm, 1cm more than his Gabonese team-mate.

The Scot's feat was all the more impressive given that he is set to miss the start of the season after undergoing a double hernia operation.

Unai Emery's men begin the 2019/20 campaign at Newcastle on Sunday.

READ MORE

Premier League live stream 2019/20: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world

27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts

10 overpriced transfers that absolutely worked out