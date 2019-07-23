Arsenal walk away from Kierney Tierney talks after Celtic reject latest offer

The Evening Times reports that the Gunners tabled a fresh offer on Monday but were turned down by the Scottish champions again.

Celtic aren’t keen a payment structure involving various instalments and add-on clauses and insist they are under no pressure to sell the 22-year-old.

Tierney is understood to be intrigued by the prospect of a move to the Emirates, but the transfer now appears to be off after sources close to Arsenal said they are ready to walk away and focus on fresh targets.

Serie A giants Napoli have also been linked with a move for the Scotland international and could now be tempted to table a bid.

