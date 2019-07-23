Arsenal walk away from Kierney Tierney talks after Celtic reject latest offer
Arsenal are reportedly ready to move on to other targets after failing with their latest bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.
The Evening Times reports that the Gunners tabled a fresh offer on Monday but were turned down by the Scottish champions again.
Celtic aren’t keen a payment structure involving various instalments and add-on clauses and insist they are under no pressure to sell the 22-year-old.
Tierney is understood to be intrigued by the prospect of a move to the Emirates, but the transfer now appears to be off after sources close to Arsenal said they are ready to walk away and focus on fresh targets.
Serie A giants Napoli have also been linked with a move for the Scotland international and could now be tempted to table a bid.
