Manchester United keen on Tottenham man – but they face stiff competition

Manchester United are monitoring Kieran Trippier’s situation at Tottenham after the England international was linked with a move away from north London.

Trippier has endured a difficult domestic season after starring at last summer’s World Cup, and the Sun claim that Spurs are preparing to cash in on the right-back this summer.

Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on the former Burnley defender, but their likely bid of £15m falls some way short of Spurs’ £40m valuation.

That could allow United to jump to the front of the queue as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seeks to overhaul his squad ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

Right-back has been a problem area for the Red Devils this year and Trippier could help to improve their defensive fortunes.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is Solskjaer’s leading target in that area, but Crystal Palace are expected to keep hold of their academy product for at least another season.

