Kieran Trippier quits Spurs for Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of England full-back Kieran Trippier from Tottenham, with Danny Rose also possibly set to quit the Champions League finalists.

The 28-year-old has agreed a three-year deal with the LaLiga outfit and joins for an undisclosed fee.

Trippier spent four years at Tottenham with his last appearance for the club coming in the Champions League final defeat to Liverpool.

“Atletico de Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement over the transfer of Kieran Trippier. The 28-year-old has signed a contract for the next three seasons,” a statement on the Atleti website read.

“With this signing, we add to our team a fantastic and experienced player who comes to us from the Champions League runners-up.

“The Englishman is a versatile full-back who can also play in midfield and has a fantastic right foot.

“Because of all this, we welcome Trippier to the Atleti Family and wish him the best of luck at his new home. Welcome, Kieran!”

A key man in England’s run to the last four of the 2018 World Cup, scoring the opening goal in the semi-final defeat to Croatia, Trippier’s form dipped during the course of the 2018/19 campaign.

But the former Manchester City trainee still made 38 appearances across all competitions as Spurs finished fourth and made it all the way to the Champions League final at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

He will now call the Spanish capital home, with Atleti signing the right-back they were seeking having released the experienced Juanfran after his contract expired this summer.

Trippier (12) opened the scoring in England’s World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia. (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Some reports suggested Spurs could sign striker Angel Correa from Atletico as part of the deal but Trippier departed in a cash-only transfer.

He moved to Tottenham from Burnley in 2015 after an impressive spell in the side at Turf Moor.

Having initially played second-fiddle to Kyle Walker, Trippier emerged as Mauricio Pochettino’s main right-back after Walker’s departure to Manchester City.

Trippier signed a new five-year deal at Spurs in 2017 but has now moved on, the club issuing a three-line statement confirming his departure and wishing him luck in the future.

Danny Rose could also be heading towards the Tottenham exit door. (Adam Davy/PA)

Left-back Rose also appears set to land a move away from N17.

The club confirmed on Wednesday morning that the 29-year-old was not part of the squad travelling for their pre-season tour and announced he was one of three players left behind to work on a potential exit.

“Ben Davies, Eric Dier and Cameron Carter-Vickers will continue their rehabilitation at Hotspur Way,” a statement on the official Tottenham website read.

“Vincent Janssen, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Danny Rose have been granted additional time off in order to explore prospective opportunities with other clubs.

“Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez and Victor Wanyama will return to Enfield to start pre-season training next week following commitments with their national teams at summer tournaments.”