Killie squad told to self-isolate for 14 days after six positive Covid-19 tests

Kilmarnock’s entire playing squad have been instructed to self-isolate for 14 days following six positive Covid-19 cases.

Killie reported three cases on Wednesday and a further three positive tests on Thursday put Friday night’s Scottish Premiership clash with Motherwell in doubt.

A statement from Scottish football’s Joint Response Group read: “NHS Ayrshire & Arran Test and Protect Team carried out Covid-19 contact tracing following the six confirmed positive tests at the club.

COVID-19 Update: Club confirms further positive tests— Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) October 1, 2020

“As a result, the club has been advised by the local Problem Assessment Group that the whole playing squad should self-isolate for a 14-day period. This is in order to minimise the risk of further cases in the staff group and wider local community and to support Test and Protect.

“The SPFL board are meeting this afternoon to discuss the implications for Kilmarnock’s fixtures within that period and will issue a statement thereafter.”

Killie are due to kick off their Betfred Cup campaign at Falkirk on Tuesday before hosting Dunfermline on October 13. Their subsequent league game is a trip to Livingston on October 17.