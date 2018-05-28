Kim Jong-un, Tupac and Sonic the Hedgehog feature in Roma's Coric announcement

Roma announced the signing of Ante Coric with a bizarre video that takes viewers on a whistle-stop journey through the history of time, featuring appearances from Kim Jong-un, Tupac and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Coric heads to the Italian capital from Dinamo Zagreb on a five-year contract and for a fee of six million euros plus add-ons.

While the price may not be enough to catch the eye in the climate of mega-money deals involving Europe's top clubs, Roma did their best to attract attention via their announcement on Twitter.

With Coric's signing as the starting point, the video enters a rapid rewind through history.

The recent ‘Spiderman’ rescue in Paris is the first stop and the sequence goes all the way back to the dinosaurs, with Barack Obama, Michael Jackson and the Beatles also included.

You can watch the video in the tweet below: