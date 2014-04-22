Klopp 'committed to Borussia Dortmund'

Moyes left Old Trafford on Tuesday less than 12 months into a six-year contract, and Klopp had emerged as an early favourite to be his successor.

However, the Dortmund boss - who signed a new contract until 2018 earlier this season - has told TheGuardian that he is keen to remain at Signal Iduna Park.

"Man Utd is a great club and I feel very familiar with their wonderful fans," he said. "But my commitment to Borussia Dortmund and the people is not breakable."

Since Klopp's arrival in 2008, Dortmund have won two Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal and reached the final of last season's UEFA Champions League, where they were beaten by domestic rivals Bayern Munich.

Dortmund will face Bayern in this season's Pokal final next month, and look set to secure second place in the Bundesliga behind the Bavarian giants following a run of four straight league wins.