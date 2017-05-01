Klopp confirms dead leg for Coutinho in Liverpool's Watford win
Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Philippe Coutinho sustained a dead leg in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Watford and is hopeful the injury is not serious.
The Brazil playmaker was hurt during a clash of legs with Adrian Mariappa in the early stages of the contest at Vicarage Road and had to be replaced by Adam Lallana, who himself was returning from a five-week injury absence.
Coutinho was later seen with heavy strapping on his thigh as the Reds secured a vital three points in their top-four ambitions in the Premier League courtesy of a sublime Emre Can bicycle kick.
Speaking at a news conference after the game, Liverpool boss Klopp provided an update on Coutinho's condition.
"He has a dead leg," he said.
"Hopefully it's not too serious but of course it's really painful and there was no chance [he could continue].
"Everybody could see he tried hard, but no chance."
