Liverpool defender sustains ACL injury as Reds reopen Marc Guehi talks with Crystal Palace

Giovanni Leoni's injury could mean Liverpool reopen talks with Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi

New Liverpool signing Giovanni Leoni was stretchered from the field on his Reds debut while Arne Slot's side found a way past Championship outfit Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Last year's beaten finalists made their first outing in this season's competition, but had to rely on a late Hugo Ekitike winner to secure a place in Round Four.

While Ekitike's decision to remove his shirt in celebrating the Reds' winner made headlines due to the fact he had already been booked and was sent for an early bath, Liverpool's disappointment despite qualifying was compounded by injury to Leoni.

Giovanni Leoni injury gives Liverpool boss major selection headache

Giovanni Leoni was stretchered from the field on his Liverpool debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 18-year-old joined Liverpool from Parma over the summer in an initial £26 million move but will now spend an extended period on the sidelines, having suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Leoni's issue arose while challenging for the ball near the touchline during the second half, only minutes before Ekitike's winner and celebration mishap.

Hugo Ekitike will serve a one-match suspension this weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

"For him, it didn't feel good immediately, but now this is something we have to assess," Slot said at full-time.

"Normally, these things don't happen in 5-10 minutes. You have to wait for tomorrow to see how he comes in, then maybe do an MRI scan to find out how serious it is."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liverpool fans have been rocked by news that the injury is a severe one which rules him out for several months. The Reds' backline is already relatively thin on the ground.

While Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are two of the Premier League's best central defenders and a formidable partnership, in reserve, the Reds have fewer high-quality options at their disposal.

🗣️ Arne Slot on Giovanni Leoni's injury:"For him, it didn't feel good immediately, but now this is something we have to assess."Normally, these things don't happen in 5-10 minutes. You have to wait for tomorrow to see how he comes in, then maybe do an MRI scan to find out how… pic.twitter.com/95iXztTn3FSeptember 23, 2025

Joe Gomez is an alternative but beyond that, Slot does not have a senior, first team-ready centre-back to pick from besides the now-injured Leoni.

In the event of an injury or suspension for Van Dijk, Konate or Gomez, Liverpool may be forced to utilise a full-back in central defence, or more likely deploy Ryan Gravenberch at the heart of the back four.

Liverpool's full-back options are not natural central defensive players, either, with Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez, in particular, regarded as more attacking options who are smaller in stature. Conor Bradley and Andy Robertson may be more suited to such an emergency role, but both are far from ideal solutions.

Nevertheless, Leoni's serious injury means the aforementioned trio of centre-backs will have to juggle minutes across three competitions: the Premier League, Carabao Cup and Champions League, without so much as a break.

Virgil van Dijk, September 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez has struggled with injury problems in the past, while Van Dijk recently turned 34 years-old. Konate, meanwhile, missed eight Liverpool games during a busy festive period last season.

Liverpool's transfer deadline day was a mixed affair as the club announced the long-awaited arrival of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in a British record deal.

However, the club were spurned in their attempts to land Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, whose Anfield switch collapsed at the eleventh hour.

While Liverpool have reportedly ended their interest in the England centre-back, injury to Leoni may force Slot's hand in the January window.

Marc Guehi's Liverpool move collapsed on transfer deadline day (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guehi will be available more cheaply than the £35m sum he was set to move for a few weeks ago, due to the fact his Selhurst Park contract expires at the end of this season.

Liverpool may need to fend off interest from Real Madrid, though, with Guehi reportedly open to moving abroad.

Additionally, Liverpool's remaining centre-halves must ensure they stay injury-free during the two upcoming international breaks in October and November.

Van Dijk skippers the Dutch national team while Konate is a regular for France having completed 90 minutes in each of their last two World Cup qualifiers.