Is Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike injured? Premier League injury update

By published

Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike hobbled off against Galatasaray in the Champions League this week, but will he recover in time to face Chelsea on Saturday?

Hugo Ekitike has completed a £79 million transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to join the Premier League champions
Hugo Ekitike limped off during Liverpool's defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday evening (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike was taken off during the second half against Galatasaray, in what turned out to be an incredibly frustrating night for Arne Slot’s team.

The Reds slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Rams Park, in a game that also saw goalkeeper Alisson leave the field with a hamstring injury.

Ekitike, who has started the season in fine form, appeared in discomfort after stretching for the ball and was later replaced by Alexis Mac Allister.

Will Hugo Ekitike be available this weekend for Liverpool?

Liverpool&#039;s Hugo Ekitike during the 2025 FA Community Shield match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on August 10, 2025 in London, England

Ekitike has enjoyed a positive start to life at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eikitke, a £69m arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, has been Slot’s main man up front so far this term and has scored four goals.

The forward has faced increased competition for his place following the deadline day signing of Alexander Isak, however, and could well lose his place in the side if a spell on the sidelines is required.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot

Arne Slot was concerned as both Alisson Becker and Ekitike were forced off with injuries against Galatasaray (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the match in Turkey, Slot wouldn’t rule the striker out of contention for the match against Chelsea on Saturday.

“He said he couldn’t continue so we had to take him off. Let’s see how he is for the weekend”, he said.

The Athletic reporter James Pearce further boosted the hopes of Liverpool fans, posting on X (formerly Twitter) that the forward was confident he “only had cramp in his hamstring rather than anything more serious”.

Ekitike could be in line to start against Chelsea this weekend, and the Reds know a victory will be crucial if they want to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League.

Jack Cunningham
Jack Cunningham

Jack is a contributing writer and lover of all things football. When he's not checking out the club careers of players on Wikipedia, he can be found at Ashton Gate cheering on his beloved Bristol City.

