Is Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike injured? Premier League injury update

Hugo Ekitike limped off during Liverpool's defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday evening

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike was taken off during the second half against Galatasaray, in what turned out to be an incredibly frustrating night for Arne Slot’s team.

The Reds slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Rams Park, in a game that also saw goalkeeper Alisson leave the field with a hamstring injury.

Ekitike, who has started the season in fine form, appeared in discomfort after stretching for the ball and was later replaced by Alexis Mac Allister.

Will Hugo Ekitike be available this weekend for Liverpool?

Ekitike has enjoyed a positive start to life at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eikitke, a £69m arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, has been Slot’s main man up front so far this term and has scored four goals.

The forward has faced increased competition for his place following the deadline day signing of Alexander Isak, however, and could well lose his place in the side if a spell on the sidelines is required.

Arne Slot was concerned as both Alisson Becker and Ekitike were forced off with injuries against Galatasaray (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the match in Turkey, Slot wouldn’t rule the striker out of contention for the match against Chelsea on Saturday.

“He said he couldn’t continue so we had to take him off. Let’s see how he is for the weekend”, he said.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Athletic reporter James Pearce further boosted the hopes of Liverpool fans, posting on X (formerly Twitter) that the forward was confident he “only had cramp in his hamstring rather than anything more serious”.

Hugo Ekitike confident he only had cramp in his hamstring rather than anything more serious.September 30, 2025

Ekitike could be in line to start against Chelsea this weekend, and the Reds know a victory will be crucial if they want to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League.