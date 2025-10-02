Is Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker injured? Premier League injury update
Allison Becker was forced off against Galatasaray in the Champions League this week, but will he be fit to face Chelsea on Saturday?
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker picked up a hamstring injury in the defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday evening.
The Brazil international had played every game in the Premier League and Champions League so far this season, but could not continue at Rams Park and was replaced by summer signing Giorgi Mamardashvili in the second half.
Liverpool also lost Hugo Ekitike to injury, and had a late penalty decision overturned by VAR in what turned out to be a frustrating night for Arne Slot’s side.
Will Alisson be available this weekend?
Alisson, who made a string of fine saves to prevent Galatasaray from increasing their lead on the night before coming off, has suffered from hamstring issues in recent seasons.
The stopper was left out of Brazil’s squad for their upcoming international friendlies against South Korea and Japan, and is awaiting the results of a scan to determine the exact timeframe of his absence.
After the match in Turkey, Slot claimed that his first-choice ‘keeper would not be fit in time to face Chelsea on the weekend.
“If my player is on the floor, nine out of 10 times I fear the worst, and with the worst I mean that he cannot continue”, he said.
“It's never positive if you go off like this. You can be sure he is not playing Saturday.”
Liverpool take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend and will be keen to get back to winning ways following two successive defeats.
