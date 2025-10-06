Liverpool's emergency defensive cover withdraws from international squad in fresh Anfield blow
Arne Slot’s defensive selection issue has just got a little harder, with one potential Ibrahima Konate replacement facing a setback
Liverpool are in the midst of a defensive injury crisis, and it may just have got worse.
Ibrahima Konate was withdrawn on the hour mark in their most recent outing against Chelsea, with manager Arne Slot later citing a “quad” issue.
It comes during one of the trickiest spells in the Dutchman’s tenure so far, with the Reds having lost three games on the bounce, including their trip to Stamford Bridge.
Another defensive injury added to Liverpool’s current woes
Depending on the length of his absence, Konate could soon be joining fellow centre-back and new signing Giovanni Leoni in the treatment room, the young Italian who picked up an ACL injury in his first outing for a new club.
Numbers were already light in that department for Slot heading into this new campaign, but a fresh update has cranked the pressure up even more.
Liverpool have confirmed, via their official website, that Wataru Endo has withdrawn from international duty with Japan due to injury.
The 32-year-old has not been a regular starter under Slot, but has reams of experience operating at centre-back, as well as his more common defensive midfield role.
With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez the only fit senior centre-back’s at the manager’s disposal – and the latter left on the bench at the weekend with midfielder Ryan Gravenberch deputising for Konate after his injury instead – Endo’s adaptability would have come into its own.
Further updates are still required to know precisely how long Konate and Endo are expected to be out for, but the fact that both are doubts is enough to give Slot a headache.
In FourFourTwo’s view, Endo’s injury may not affect immediate squad selection, but it does greatly reduce the cover Slot has.
Selecting Gomez to partner Van Dijk seems the obvious choice, but his refusal to send the Englishman on after Konate’s injury raises questions about whether the Reds boss sees that as the answer at the minute.
Spoilt for choice in terms of attacking options this season, Slot may be wishing some more of his summer budget had been diverted to defensive acquisitions.
Endo is valued at €8m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool next face Manchester United, when Premier League action returns after the international break.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.
