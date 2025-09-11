Is Liverpool full-back Jeremie Frimpong injured? Premier League injury update

Jeremie Frimpong (R) was injured on his Liverpool debut against Bournemouth in August.

Liverpool, who won that game 4-2 after a thrilling encounter, have since gone on to pick up three points away at Newcastle and at home to Arsenal.

Having maintained a perfect start to the season, Arne Slot’s men went into the international break top of the Premier League, two points clear of Chelsea and six points clear of Manchester City.

Is Liverpool’s Jeremie Frimpong available this weekend?

Jeremie Frimpong was not part of the Netherlands squad for their World Cup qualifiers in September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Frimpong, who was signed in the summer to replace homegrown talent Trent Alexander-Arnold, has had to watch from the sidelines in recent weeks and wasn’t part of the Netherlands squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Poland and Lithuania.

It cost Liverpool around £30m to secure Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year deal, and the player is currently regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world by FourFourTwo.

Arne Slot will be hoping to welcome back Jeremie Frimpong this month. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool will be looking to make it four wins from four with victory at Burnley this weekend, before welcoming Atletico Madrid to Anfield for their first Champions League fixture of the campaign.

Reds’ boss Slot said after the Bournemouth clash that he expected Frimpong to be fit after the international break, and will be keen to welcome back one of his star summer signings to help combat a busy-looking September.

What has Arne Slot said on Jeremie Frimpong's fitness?

“The medical team was completely right about Jeremie, to tell me I had to take him off because he's out until the end of the international break”, he said . “We expect to have him back after."

With Frimpong marked for a return this weekend, Slot will be boosted by the news that other injury scares, Ibrahima Konate and Alexis Mac Allister, made it through their international camps largely unscathed. Liverpool travel to Burnley on September 14th for a 2pm kick-off.