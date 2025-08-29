Is Arsenal star Bukayo Saka available to face Liverpool? Premier League injury update

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17, 2025 in Manchester, England.

Bukayo Saka limped off in the 53rd minute in Arsenal's 5-0 demolition against Leeds clutching his hamstring.

It's only gameweek three but Arsenal's trip to Anfield to face current Premier League champions feels like it could be season defining already. The Gunners have come through the opening two games with six points, scoring six goals and conceding none, and are hoping to keep up their faultless record on Sunday.

They are playing Liverpool, who also have six points from their opening two matches, however they couldn't have been achieved in more different fashion – so will Saka make Arsenal's expected line-up?

Is Bukayo Saka injured for Arsenal this weekend?

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka spent an extended period on the sidelines last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saka is currently ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world right now.

He scored Arsenal's second goal against Leeds at the Emirates before being substituted in just the second game of the season. He spent almost three months injured last season with a hamstring injury, and Gunners fans will be hoping this injury is not a repeat.

Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Real Madrid in the Champions League last eight in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After the win against Leeds, Arteta said: "Those are the negatives of the day,” referring to the injuries both Saka and Martin Odegaard suffered.

"Bukayo, while he was running with the ball, carrying the ball, wrestling with the defender, he felt something in his hamstring. So let's see."

The BBC are reporting latest injury will sideline him for around four weeks, meaning he will miss the crucial trip to Anfield.

New signings Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze could fill in on the right for Saka, wil youngsters Max Dowman and Ethan Nwaneri may also be options if Arteta wants to go for some unpredictability.