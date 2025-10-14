Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch suffers hamstring injury, as Reds dealt another fitness blow

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is set for a spell on the sidelines

Liverpool may have suffered a significant injury blow with Ryan Gravenberch sustaining a hamstring issue on international duty.

The Netherlands international was substituted at half-time during his nation's clash with Finland on Sunday, and the 23-year-old will be assessed ahead of the Reds' Premier League clash with Manchester United this weekend.

It is currently unknown just how severe the setback is, but Arne Slot is already dealing with multiple issues across his squad at present.

Ryan Gravenberch COULD be out for weeks as Liverpool's injury concerns worsen

Ryan Gravenberch has been instrumental under Arne Slot (Image credit: Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

"Ryan indicated he was experiencing some minor hamstring discomfort," Netherlands boss Ronaldo Koeman told NOS when asked about the midfielder. "We obviously didn't take any risks with that."

Gravenberch said himself after the game: "It was partly fitness-related. The season is long, so it was a precaution. I’m feeling good and I have the coach’s confidence."

Ryan Gravenberch in action for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slot is facing something of a fitness headache as he prepares for the visit of Ruben Amorim's side at Anfield this weekend. Goalkeeper Alisson is still sidelined with a thigh problem and that means Giorgi Mamardashvili is likely to begin the contest.

Elsewhere, defender Ibrahima Konate withdrew from the France squad on Saturday due to a quadriceps injury, having been forced off with the same reoccuring problem during Liverpool’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wataru Endo and Giovanni Leoni remain the only other absentees, with Slot left to try and find a winning formula from a side that has not lost their last three consecutive games in all competitions.

"I think if you play the style we play – so a high press – and the style Chelsea plays – a high press – it would be a surprise if both teams, with the quality that both teams have, that they never play through your press, so that would be unrealistic," began Slot after his side's loss against the Blues.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is hoping his side can retain their Premier League crown (Image credit: Getty Images)

"You go here to Stamford Bridge with them having eight injuries, so you're like, 'This can be positive, then they probably don't have the options from the bench.' But they did still have a few good options from the bench to impact the game.

"So it would be unrealistic to expect that if you play Chelsea – they want to play out from the back – that they never play through your press, as we played through their press as well."