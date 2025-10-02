Is Chelsea’s Cole Palmer still injured? Premier League injury update

Cole Palmer has been struggling with a groin injury since the Club World Cup

Cole Palmer has been struggling with a groin injury lately and was absent for Chelsea’s last two matches against Brighton and Benfica.

Palmer, who has been a key figure for Chelsea since his arrival from Manchester City in 2023, initially developed the problem following the Blues’ summer Club World Cup triumph.

Despite playing through the pain during the season-opener against Crystal Palace, it worsened before the game at West Ham in August and the England international subsequently withdrew from the squad.

Will Chelsea’s Cole Palmer be available this weekend?

Palmer hobbled off against Manchester United in the 21st minute (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a result, the England forward missed the September international break, but did come back into the Chelsea side for trips to Brentford and Manchester United shortly after.

Palmer’s return to fitness was short-lived, however, as he suffered a recurrence of the groin issue and was substituted in the 21st minute at Old Trafford.

Palmer has been sidelined for Chelsea's last two matches (Image credit: Getty Images)

That setback may cost Chelsea, with Palmer now expected to be out until at least the end of the October international break.

There are even fears that he may be out until the new year, should surgery be required.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca appears slightly more relaxed on the issue, however, and stated his player would benefit from a few weeks out of the side. "We decided to protect [Cole] a little bit in terms of it not getting worse”, he said.

“We decided to rest him for the next two or three weeks until the international break. We’ll see with that rest whether he can be 100 per cent fit after the international break.

"I don’t think he needs surgery. It’s just a matter to manage his pain in his groin. With this amount of games, these things can happen”, he added.

Chelsea welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Saturday for a 5:30pm kick-off, knowing a win could take them within four points of their league-leading rivals.