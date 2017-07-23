Klopp expects Can stay after 'good talks' over new Liverpool contract

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expects Emre Can to stay at the club following "good talks" over a new contract.

The Germany international is into the final year of his deal and discussions over a new agreement have proved to be problematic.

Juventus have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old but Klopp is confident they are close to a breakthrough.

"You can imagine we're involved in talks and we all feel good and confident in this moment," he told the Liverpool Echo.

"That means they're not the worst talks but until anything is done or signed there's nothing to say.

"Emre is a very important player for us. We don't want to sell or lose players who are in our first line-up or close to it.

"Emre is certainly one of them. We want to keep him and we're having good talks."

Can's wage demands were reportedly one of the stumbling blocks in the negotiations but he insisted in March that was not the case.

"It is never about the money," he said. "We've had a few good meetings and everything is fine. I am happy at Liverpool. You never know what will happen in football but I am happy here and I am still contracted here."