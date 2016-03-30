Klopp: Gotze an extraordinary player

Jurgen Klopp has taken the time to praise Mario Gotze in the wake of his fine performance for Germany in Tuesday's 4-1 friendly win over Italy, but refused to confirm Liverpool are interested in signing the Bayern Munich playmaker.

Liverpool have already secured the services of Joel Matip from Schalke ahead of next season and reports suggest Klopp has now set his sights on the former Borussia Dortmund star as he continues to plan for 2016-17.

Gotze is believed to be unhappy at Bayern due to his lack of game time and the Bundesliga champions could opt to cash in on the 23-year-old at the end of the season, with his current contract due to expire in 2017.

However, Klopp was in no mood to confirm any intention to reunite with Gotze at Anfield.

"I was pleased to hear that Mario put in a great performance for Germany on Tuesday," Klopp told reporters.

"He is a player with extraordinary quality. He is trying to get fully fit again after a four-month spell on the sidelines due to injury.

"But that's all I can say about Gotze. I am happy to talk about [Joel] Matip or about other things, but not about whether Gotze is a target for Liverpool."