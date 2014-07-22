Klopp laughs off Hummels and Reus speculation

World Cup-winning defender Hummels has been linked with Manchester United in recent weeks after a series of impressive displays in Brazil.

Hummels has also been a key figure in Dortmund's success in recent years along with forward Reus - widely regarded as one of Europe's finest attacking players.

However, Klopp laughed off suggestions the pair were close to leaving the club and said both will play for Dortmund this season.

"I can assure everyone that there are no signs that those two players want to leave," he told Ruhr Nachrichten.

"Marco and Mats will play for us [in] the next season.

"What are we talking about today? Mats to Manchester United? For how much? €20 million?

"With those kind of sums can you forget that straight away."