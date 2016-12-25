Klopp loving life at 'perfect club' Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool are the perfect club to help him realise his Premier League dream.

During his seven years at Borussia Dortmund, Klopp forged a reputation as one of Europe's best coaches, and was linked with a hosts of clubs across the continent.

Klopp won five trophies with the club - including two Bundesliga titles - before leaving at the end of the 2014-15 campaign.

He was expected to take a sabbatical but a couple of months later he was lured to England to replace Brendan Rodgers at Anfield.

And the 49-year-old says the decision to test himself in the Premier League has already proved to be "an unbelievably good" one.

"I was always really interested in the Premier League and being involved now is great. It's intense, but great," he told Sky Sports. "Being at Liverpool shows I'm a really lucky guy.

"For the third time it's an unbelievably good decision, the perfect club for me.

"Obviously we don't fit too badly to the club too and that's really good. We like working together here, we have a really good atmosphere at Melwood.

"The club is already a great club, but there is still space to develop."

After stabilising the club in his first season at the helm, Klopp has turned the Reds into title contenders this season and he is loving the challenge the Premier League brings.

"I love it. It's the most challenging league in the world, one hundred per cent," he added. "There is six teams always who really can be champions here. You have this in no other country.

"In Spain in a very good year it can be three. In Germany it's always two; Bayern and somebody else.

"Maybe in France there's a few teams, but it's really a challenge to be involved in this.

"It's really a challenge because you usually don't lose the points against the big opponents, you lose against all the other teams."