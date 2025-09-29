Jurgen Klopp offered managerial comeback by Saudi Pro League, following shock sack: report

Could Jurgen Klopp return to the dugout?

Jurgen Klopp might be about to return to management following a shock sack decision.

After nine years at Liverpool, in which he delivered a first Premier League title in 30 years and a sixth Champions League trophy, along with several domestic cups, the German stepped aside at Anfield, citing exhaustion as the major factor.

Klopp has since stepped into a controversial role at the Red Bull group overseeing player development, but may well be set for a return to the dugout in Saudi Arabia.

Jurgen Klopp could return to the dugout for huge Saudi payday

Laurent Blanc has been relieved of duties at Al Ittihad

Over the weekend, Al Ittihad parted ways with manager Laurent Blanc in spectacular fashion, following defeat to rivals Al Nassr.

Despite leading the Jeddah outfit to a league-and-cup Double last season and winning their opening three matches in the Pro League, the club sacked Blanc after the loss, to the shock of many in the Gulf State.

Al Nassr beat rivals Al Ittihad at the weekend (Image credit: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Now, Al Riyadh in Saudi Arabia are reporting via Fichajes in Spain that the Tigers have set Klopp as their no.1 target.

“It's clear that signing a star of his stature is intended to restore prestige and sporting stability to the Arab club,” the latter state – though it feels like a long shot.

FourFourTwo understands that Klopp remains committed to the Red Bull project and is enjoying life away from management at current – but naturally, if the Saudi Pro League approaches him, it will come with a big offer.

Given Klopp's experience in gegenpressing, it may not be a natural fit to see him at a side where so many of the star players are over 30.

Xavi Hernandez is a target for Al Ittihad (Image credit: Alamy)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has linked Xavi Hernandez, Luciano Spalletti and Sergio Conceicao with the vacant role via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

RB Leipzig are third in the Bundesliga after three games, with Red Bull Salzburg fourth in the Austrian equivalent.