The Ultimate Liverpool quiz
It's the ultimate Liverpool quiz: can you get to the top of the Kop with your Reds recall?
It's the ultimate Liverpool quiz – so how much do you know about the six-time European champions?
CURATED PREMIER LEAGUE QUIZZES Play more Prem quizzes
This is the only Liverpool quiz you need, as we go down a rabbit hole to bring you 40 questions stretching from the spirit of Shankly to the heavy metal football of recent memory, and everything in between: this quiz is not for casuals.
You can get a hint now by signing in to FourFourTwo. We'll take away one of the choices to help you out – and once you've finished, share your score in the comments and dive into all the other quizzes – from Liverpool to beyond.
Handpicked Liverpool quizzes we know you'll love
Calling all Reds! Are you ready to prove your Liverpool knowledge is top-tier? We've got a fresh set of Kwizly quizzes to put your fandom to the test, from legendary players and iconic signings to unforgettable victories
First up, a look at the man who changed everything. See if you can get 100 per cent in our quiz about Jurgen Klopp's era at Anfield. Then, for the England fans, can you name every Liverpool player who has represented the Three Lions at a major international tournament since 1966?
Next, it's time to test your transfer market expertise. Do you remember the biggest moves in the club's history? See if you can name Liverpool's 50 most expensive signings ever. Then, we're taking a trip back to the Millennium Stadium: can you name the Liverpool line-up that won the League Cup final in 2003?
And finally, for the ultimate European challenge, we’ve got a quiz that will separate the true champions from the casuals. See if you can name every player who has appeared in a European final for Liverpool this century. Don't miss out on these exclusive challenges. Sign up for our newsletter below to get a brand new quiz delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.