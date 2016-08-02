Klopp: Managers come to Premier League for the challenge

Jurgen Klopp says the challenge of winning the Premier League has attracted the world's best managers and coaches to work in England.

Klopp was a big-name replacement for Brendan Rogers at Liverpool and has been followed by an influx of notable managers into the Premier League with Pep Guardiola taking the reins at Manchester City and Antonio Conte arriving at Stamford Bridge to help return Chelsea to the top of the table.

Jose Mourinho also knocked back offers from outside of England to take on the job at Manchester United after his failed campaign at Chelsea last season, making for an impressive line-up of managerial talent on the Premier League touchlines.

And with so many teams capable of winning the Premier League - Leicester City shocked everyone as they upset the established order, while Tottenham finished third alongside usual challengers Arsenal - Klopp said there is simply no greater challenge in football at the moment.

"Winning the title in England is the biggest challenge of them all. There are the most teams of any league who can win it," Klopp explained.

"If you are looking for the biggest challenge then you need to go to England.

"That's the difference 100 per cent. It's not like they wanted an easier job. They wanted this. But it is hard. The toughest challenge of all, because there are so many who can win.

"In other countries, only one team is favourite. In Germany, if you want to be in front of Bayern Munich, you have to win all the other games and then a minimum of one against Bayern, because they never lose.

"In this country it's a very different kind of difficulty. Here you have a number of clubs who think they should be number one.

"In Germany there is one team who think they have to be and one team who think they should be. The rest hope for I don't know what. It's different."