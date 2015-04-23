Klopp not interested in Premier League rumours

The Bundesliga club confirmed last week that Klopp would leave his post at the end of the campaign after seven seasons in charge.

Dortmund have already appointed Thomas Tuchel as the successor to Klopp, who has been mentioned as a potential target for the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool.

But Klopp told a press conference prior to Saturday's game with Eintracht Frankfurt: "I'm not interested in what the Premier League thinks of me. I'm just looking forward to the rest of our season."