Klopp suited to Bayern job - Watzke

Borussia Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke believes former coach Jurgen Klopp would make an ideal appointment for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Klopp departed Signal iduna Park at the end of last term following seven successful years in which Dortmund regularly battled Bayern at the top of the German game.

Dortmund got the better of Bayern to clinch back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012 before the Bavarian giants scooped three successive German crowns.

With Guardiola rumoured to be a target for Manchester City when his contract expires in 2016, Watzke told the Rheinische Post: "Jurgen Klopp is a candidate for every top club.

"Klopp and Bayern would be 100 per cent suitable. You can't do much wrong at Bayern anyway - they win the Bundesliga whatever happens.

"Our friendship would not suffer."

The relationship between the clubs has been fractious over recent seasons on and off the field - with Bayern's signings of former Dortmund pair Robert Lewandowski and Mario Gotze fuelling their rivalry.

The clubs also clashed over the future of Marco Reus but Watzke claims there is a mutual respect between him and former Bayern president Uli Hoeness - currently serving a prison sentence for tax evasion.

"Basically I have always been good at arguing the point with him," Watzke added.

"That was probably very entertaining for many but when we met, it was always with respect and a clear understanding."