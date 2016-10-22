Klopp: West Brom draw would have been a joke

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool were fully deserving of their win over West Brom, and suggested that the 2-1 scoreline flattered the visitors at Anfield.

Liverpool were in complete control for much of the encounter, and led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho.

A two-goal success would have seen Klopp's side ascend to the Premier League summit, but Gareth McAuley's strike following a corner nine minutes from time denied them that prize.

They held on for the three points without much of a scare, and Klopp felt a Baggies equaliser would have been wholly unjust.

"I'm happy with the performance of my team, it's unbelievably difficult against West Brom because there are so many balls in the air," he told BT Sport.

"From set pieces they are dangerous but it would have been a joke if we drew today.

"[West Brom's Salomon] Rondon is so strong and when he can't get the ball he tries to get a free-kick.

"It was a big challenge for us to stay cool and stay concentrated and the goals, especially the second, we made because of pressure on the goalkeeper.

"All these things are so important and playing football is 95 minutes and it's good, what can I say!

"The chances we had are from counter-attacks and the offensive boys and our full-backs are pushing up and trying to be involved.

"Emre [Can], Roberto [Firmino] had big chances but [Ben] Foster made two fantastic saves so that's another part of the truth. You have to create chances to score goals and on another day when we need them, we will score."