Koeman 'doesn't talk rubbish' - Southall

Neville Southall has offered a glowing review of new Everton manager Ronald Koeman, without missing an opportunity to aim a parting shot at Roberto Martinez.

Dutchman Koeman left Southampton to take over at Goodison Park in June, the three-year reign of Martinez having ended in the sack after an underwhelming 2015-16 campaign.

Former Toffees goalkeeper Southall likes what he has seen from the new man in the hot seat.

And the ex-Wales international, an outspoken critic of Martinez last season, could not resist making what appeared to be a criticism of the effusive Spaniard, who has since taken over Belgium's national team.

"I think Koeman's a really good fit," Southall told Omnisport.

"He doesn't talk much rubbish. He doesn't bamboozle you with stuff. He comes out and tells it as it is. He's very calm as well.

"I think he's an Everton manager. Lots of people aren't.

"For a while, he's the best manager we've had.

"He will give them that, I hope... the Dutch arrogance, where they go out and believe they're a good team. And I think that was missing a lot of times.

"I think the way he wants to play, we'll impose our strengths on the opposition."

Southall believes Koeman has already raised the level of several key players and welcomed the acquisition of Wales defender Ashley Williams from Swansea City.

"The whole club's positive," he added. "He's got [Kevin] Mirallas playing better, [Ross] Barkley's playing better.

"And the signing of Ashley Williams, I think he's been brilliant. He's now a Rolls Royce. I think he's as good as he's ever going to get. We've got him in his prime really.

"He's knows everything and he's a good leader. With him at the back, there's no reason why they shouldn't keep more clean sheets.

"I'd be gutted if we finish outside the top six, absolutely gutted. Even with the squad we've got now. They've got everything they need."