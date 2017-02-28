Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has suggested he could attempt to sign Wayne Rooney from Manchester United at the end of the season.

Rooney stated last week that he has rejected approaches from other clubs - reportedly from the lucrative Chinese Super League - in order to stay at Old Trafford.

The club captain's long-term future remains the subject of speculation, however, with the 31-year-old last starting a Premier League match in December and having watched the EFL Cup final win over Southampton on Sunday as an unused substitute.

Rooney has been linked with a return to his boyhood club in the past and Koeman admitted that he would welcome the chance to sign the England skipper.

"I still think Wayne Rooney is playing at a high level and he made a good choice staying at Manchester United and in the Premier League," he told Sky Sports.

"He still has two or three years in front of him to play at the highest level. What will happen at the end of the season, I do not know. In my opinion he's one of the players who can make Everton stronger than they are now.

"It's all about what the player likes, what Manchester United need to do and we are not involved in that project. Every player who we feel can make the team stronger is welcome at Everton."

Koeman himself has been linked with Barcelona as rumours build that Luis Enrique will not renew his contract as head coach at the end of the season.

The former Netherlands international says he is not considering a move away from Goodison Park at present but conceded that he can offer no cast-iron guarantees over his future.

"When I was coaching in Holland my name was also linked to Barcelona," he said. "At the moment I'm not thinking about different clubs because I signed a contract with Everton.

"In football, it's difficult. Today there's sunshine but tomorrow it could rain. I signed a contract with Everton and it's a project. I'd like to stay and that's what I can tell you today but nothing else."