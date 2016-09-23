Koeman rules out Everton future for Niasse

Everton manager Ronald Koeman insists he still has no plans for striker Oumar Niasse in his first team.

Niasse, a £13.5million signing in February, had been told he was surplus to requirements at Goodison Park, but ended up staying at the Premier League club.

The Senegal international was on the scoresheet for the under-23s against Arsenal on Monday, yet remains on the outer.

Koeman said the goal did little to influence him despite an injured toe for star striker Romelu Lukaku, who could face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

"I don't think that changes anything but he's still a contracted player of Everton," the Dutchman told UK newspapers. "Of course I mentioned before the season started that he's a player who will not be in my plans but he's still under contract and he needs game time for if there is interest from other clubs.

"Normally, we have enough strikers and different strikers to what he is. I prefer these people and not Niasse in the team."

Everton are flying high in second in the Premier League, just two points adrift of leaders Manchester City.