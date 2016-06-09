Koke: Georgia loss won't affect Spain at Euro 2016

Koke believes Spain's shock loss to Georgia in their final warm-up friendly for Euro 2016 will not affect the two-time defending champions heading into the tournament.

A first-half goal from Tornike Okriashvili saw Georgia claim a 1-0 win over Spain at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Getafe on Tuesday.

The loss came less than a week after they defeated South Korea 6-1 courtesy of doubles from Alvaro Morata and Nolito.

However, Koke insists the Georgia defeat will have no effect on double-defending champions Spain as they contest Group D alongside the Czech Republic, Turkey and Croatia.

"We are the same. We continue with the same atmosphere and we are raring to train and play our first game," the Atletico Madrid midfielder said.

"The other day we had an accident, but nothing happens. We had a lot of chances but we just couldn't score one. We hope things improve.

"We have a lot of players who can score and a lot of quality up top. Against Korea we scored six, and none against Georgia.

"The most important thing is not to lose at the Euros."

While the likes of Xavi, David Villa, Xabi Alonso and Fernando Torres are not around anymore, Koke believes Spain's younger brigade are capable of continuing the nation's success at the Euros.

"Some of us come from the under-21 side [that won the European Championship in 2011 and 2013] and we come with ambition," the 24-year-old said.

"But we still have some veterans, and they still have the same desire to make a good tournament. It's positive to see them looking after us.

"We bring a lot of youth, and we are excited to play and to win."