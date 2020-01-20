Kosovo winger Avdijaj becomes Stendel’s first signing as Hearts boss

Daniel Stendel has secured his first signing as Hearts manager after completing a deal for Kosovan international winger Donis Avdijaj.

The 23-year-old has signed a six-month deal after leaving Turkish side Trabzonspor.

The German-born forward started his career at Schalke, where he had productive loans at Sturm Graz and Roda JC, helping the Austrian side reach the Champions League qualifiers.

Avdijaj returned to Holland to play for Willem II, scoring eight goals and setting up another six in 19 matches.

The wide man has experience of playing in the Champions League qualifiers and Europa League for several clubs and scored once in 18 appearances for Trabzonspor before his exit was agreed.

Avdijaj, who has scored twice in six internationals, told Hearts TV: “It was long days and now I am here where I want to be.

“The important thing to come to Hearts was the coach, I am happy to work with him and know him from before.

“Since I come here I have been happy because the people are very helpful. I don’t know this from every country. Austria I had it but I don’t experience this kind of people who are so happy and try to help everyone.”