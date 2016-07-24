Kostic set for Hamburg medical

Hamburg are closing in on the signing of Filip Kostic, with the Stuttgart winger set for a medical on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Serbia international is expected to complete a move for a transfer fee which could reportedly reach €17million.

"We expect Filip Kostic today for a medical check in Hamburg - we wish you a great end to the weekend," Hamburg tweeted on Sunday.

Kostic had been growing concerned that a move would not go through as negotiations seemed set to stall.

"I have no information about what's happening internally with the club," he was quoted as saying by Bild.

"I just fervently hope that it works out with HSV."

Kostic registered five goals and seven assists for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga last season, though he was unable to help the club avoid relegation to the second tier.