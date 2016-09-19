Koulibaly signs five-year Napoli contract

Kalidou Koulibaly has renewed his contract with Napoli, agreeing a deal to keep him at the club for a further five years.

Koulibaly was heavily linked with a move away from the Stadio San Paolo in the previous transfer window, with Chelsea and Everton credited with an interest.

The centre-back said in June talks over a new deal had stalled and he would be open to a switch to England, prompting an angry response from Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

However, Koulibaly was retained by the club and has finally put pen to paper on a new contract running until 2021.

"I am happy to announce that Kalidou Koulibaly has renewed his contract with Napoli until 2021," De Laurentiis posted on Twitter.

The Senegal international has played every minute for Napoli in 2016-17.